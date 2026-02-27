Rock Musician Exits Band, Citing ‘Unprofessionalism and Lack of Accountability’

The bassist for a cult-favorite rock band has called it quits, citing “unprofessionalism” and a “lack of accountability” from the band’s frontman.

In a direct statement to fans, CKY’s Mike Leon confirmed he’s stepping away from the band’s upcoming shows, shedding light on the backstage drama behind his exit.

“Hey everyone, I want to let you know that my time with CKY has come to an end,” the rock musician began in his Feb. 20 Instagram post. “Growing up, I was a huge fan of the band, and getting the opportunity to play with them was a dream come true. I genuinely enjoyed my time there, and it was fun… until it wasn’t.”

According to Leon, disagreements over logistics and business, which he says were “primarily driven by the actions of the band’s leader [Chad I Ginsburg],” created a whole lot of drama.

“For full transparency, I will not be participating in the band’s upcoming shows,” Leon continued. “As unfortunate as this is, given the circumstances, I believe this was the right move to make. The differences regarding logistics and business decisions, primarily driven by the actions of the band’s leader, created internal issues that made an already stressful environment increasingly difficult to work in.”

Mike Leon Call’s Time with Cult Rock Band ‘A Constant Challenge’

In fairness, Leon knew what he’d signed up for when he joined the veteran rock band, formed in 1998.

“This unprofessionalism and lack of accountability was known well before I joined, and persisted throughout my time with the band, making day-to-day operations a constant challenge,” he claimed. “The love I had for the band blinded me to the red flags my peers and the band’s previous history had warned me about, especially surrounding the frontman, yet I chose to believe things would be different.”

The rock bassist didn’t hold back, saying the backstage vibes were anything but harmonious.

“In all of my years of working in this industry, I have never experienced this level of toxicity from an individual, and it stings extra having been perpetrated by the very band that first inspired me to start my career as a musician,” he wrote.

Leon added, “Music should be a source of joy, but the environment became a source of stress that ultimately outweighed the positive aspects of being part of the band I grew up loving. I will continue creating music, and I sincerely thank all of you for your unconditional support.”

Of course, rock fans jumoped to the comments section to back up Leon ditching the band.

“It’s okay, dude. Their loss as usual… let Chad go continue to play Deron’s songs poorly while pretty much burning every possible bridge…” one top comment read. “LWAYS 1000% on your side!” another fan wrote. “Keep grinding and moving up on your terms,” a third onlooker chimed in.

Leon’s departure adds yet another twist to CKY’s ever-evolving lineup saga, a band seemingly as famous for its internal drama as its music. So far, the band has stayed quiet about his exit.