Rock Fans Raise Thousands After Band’s Gear Stolen

Fans rally around an indie punk rock band after a vital and expensive piece of equipment was stolen while on tour.

Pink Shift is a growing indie punk rock band that is going on its very first European tour. It’s a tour that has sent the band members into debt, with one member pouring all of their savings in to make it happen.

Without a crew, the band has been putting their all into making the tour possible. However, five weeks in, they realized a “crucial piece” of their gear had gone missing. They summed it must have been stolen in a “devastating blow.”

The band is known for raising support and awareness for several humanitarian causes. When they shared this news on Instagram, however, they were asking fans to support them.

“This is a devastating loss, as we already have taken on thousands of dollars in projected debt just to do this tour,” the band wrote.

Pink Shift pleaded with their fans to help them out. “If you that this band has impacted you in any way, or that our art has reached you, thank you. We are already forever indebted to you for witnessing us and taking part in our world,” they wrote.

“If you are at all able to contribute to this ask, it would mean the world to us to be able to cove the cost of this loss.”

Indie Rock Band’s GoFundMe Goal Reached In Two Minutes

Pink Shift promptly set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $3,000. According to updates from the band, they hit that goal in a matter of minutes.

“FUNDRAISER GOAL MET WITHIN 2 MINUTES – WHAT THE F–K! THANK YOU SO MUCH,” they exclaimed. “The love within this community is so real. please do not feel the need to continue to contribute for our sake – whatever funds were raised above the ask amount will be donated to a local immigrant rights organization in the DMV.”

The band has paused donations.

The comments under their plea are full of supportive fans who wish the band the best.