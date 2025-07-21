rock-band-plans-first-major-tour-in-15-years

Ready to dance like it’s 2008? After a 15-year hiatus, New York City’s favorite dance-punk band is hitting the stage for a headlining tour this fall.

Videos by Suggest

The Rapture has announced a North American and European tour, described in a press release via indie music outlet The Brooklyn Vegan as “their first proper headline tour in 15 years.” Although they played a few reunion shows in 2019 and 2020, this tour will feature frontman Luke Jenner alongside a yet-to-be-revealed group of collaborators. Performances are scheduled for September, October, and November.

“This has been a long time coming,” Jenner explained in the press release. “Years ago when I stepped away from the band, I was needing time and space to piece together my life. I needed to fix my marriage, be there for my son, and ultimately work on myself. This tour marks a new chapter for me, one shaped by everything I’ve lived through and learned along the way. I’ve achieved everything I hoped to achieve through music. Now I get to use it to help anyone else who maybe needs it like I did back then.”

The Iconic Dance-Punk Band’s Tour Kicks Off September 16

The Rapture, formed in the late 1990s, became a standout in New York City’s underground music scene in the early 2000s. The band’s 2002 single “House of Jealous Lovers” became a fan favorite, and they released three albums: Echoes (2003), Pieces of the People We Love (2006), and In the Grace of Your Love (2011), before breaking up in 2014.

Luke Jenner of The Rapture performing circa 2004. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

The Rapture previously reunited in 2019, playing several one-off shows and festival gigs throughout the year. More shows were planned for 2020, but those were eventually canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the 26-city world tour will begin with a North American leg, launching on September 16 at First Avenue in Minneapolis and concluding on October 10 at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. Following this, the tour will continue with a brief run across the U.K. and Europe in November..

Tickets for all shows became available on July 11. Details about the supporting acts for the Rapture’s upcoming performances will be announced soon.