rock-and-roll-hall-of-famers-scrap-farewell-plans-replace-lead-singer-to-continue-touring.

It looks like the farewell tour for this classic rock band has turned into a farewell for their singer instead…

Foreigner announced its “Historic Farewell Tour” in 2022, but it is still going strong. The band has summer tour dates and plans to keep performing through 2026 for its 50th anniversary.

That is, without their current lead singer.

“There’s just a lot of forward movement, and the band is incredibly excited,” Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson recently told Billboard. “What started off as being a farewell tour ended up being Kelly’s last tour and [the band] moving forward.”

Kelly Hansen, Foreigner’s lead singer since 2005, will step down after the summer tour. Luis Maldonado, who joined the band in 2021, will become the new lead singer. The band also gained new recognition after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024, meaning a full-fledged farewell tour probably won’t be happening anytime soon.

Departing singer Kelly Hansen and new lead singer Luis Maldonado of Foreigner perform in June 2025. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

That said, the classic group’s lineup is something of a game of musical chairs by way of Spinal Tap. Foreigner’s current touring lineup no longer features any original members. Co-founding guitarist Mick Jones, regarded as a key part of the band, made appearances earlier in their farewell tour. However, due to his battle with Parkinson’s disease, he is no longer able to perform.

Lou Gramm, the original singer of Foreigner, has joined several Foreigner concerts recently and hinted at appearing at more shows. Still, he’s far from an active member.

The touring lineup currently features Hansen, Maldonado, Pilson, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson, and Chris Frazier.

Foreigner’s Departing Singer Says He Wants to ‘Live My Life Outside of Being on the Road Nine Months a Year”

Pilson revealed to Billboard that Maldonado attempted to “talk Kelly into staying,” however, “when it became clear Kelly really wants to live a life now… Luis just stepped up and, oh my God, that voice came through.”

Kelly Hansen, Lou Gramm, Michael Bluestein, Al Greenwood, Rick Wills, Luis Maldonado, Jeff Pilson, Bruce Watson, and Chris Frazier of Foreigner at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 19, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Meanwhile, Kelly Hansen seems content with his decision to leave the band.

“I’ve had my time in here, and in the business, and the entertainment business is not the easiest business in the world,” Hansen told Billboard. “I really want to be able to live my life outside of being on the road nine months a year. I want to be able to do other things in my life, with my family, while I still can. And I don’t want to be out there doing these songs at less than the standard that we’ve set, ever.”

Likewise, the band has no hard feelings for the veteran singer’s choice to leave.

“We’ve had a great run together, and [Hansen] deserves to have a wonderful life,” Pilson agreed.

Of course, Foreigner is beloved for ‘70s and ‘80s rock hits like “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You.” The group was formed in 1976 by Jones, Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Greenwood, Ed Gagliardi, and Ian McDonald. Last year, Gramm, Greenwood, and bassist Rick Wills reunited at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.