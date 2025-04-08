Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dead After ‘Private Battle With Cancer’: Blondie’s Clem Burke Was 70

Clem Burke, the longtime drummer of iconic rock band Blondie, passed away on Monday, Apr. 7, following a private battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

In a statement on Facebook, Burke’s bandmates confirmed the news.

“It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer,” the statement reads. “Clem was just not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie.”

The bandmates then stated that Burke’s talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched. “His contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable,” they continued. “His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm, and rock-solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The Blondie crew further shared that Clem Burke’s influence extended far beyond the group. He was a self-proclaimed “Rock & Roll survivalist.” Along with Blondie, others in the rock genre with whom he collaborated were Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, The Fleshtones, Ramones, The Romantics, Slinky Vagabond, and Go-Gos.

“His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres,” the bandmates pointed out. “Leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of.”

The bandmates further extended their deepest condolences to Burke’s family, friends, and fans. “As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time,” they added. “Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”

Clem Burke was with Blondie from 1975 to 1982 and then 1997 to 2025. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 as a member of the group.

Clem Burke Reflected on Blondie’s Long-Running Success One Year Before His Death

During an April 2024 interview with Mixdown, Clem Burke spoke about Blondie’s key goals and success.

“We always straddled that line between the underground,” he said. “And then a larger ambition to make hit singles that were universal. Pre-production was always very important for us. Being well rehearsed and going in there with a plan- I think you can hear that in many of those early songs.”

He then shared, “I always appreciated drummers like Hal Blaine (Phil Spector’s go-to session drummer) and Earl Palmer (Little Richard, Fats Domino, Frank Sinatra) who were consummate studio musicians and had the kind of musicality and versatility that I aspired to. I wanted to be able to contribute to the song rather than detract.”

Burke went on to share what his life would be like without music. “I don’t know what I would be doing if I wasn’t playing. Drumming has just always been there. Being in a band has just always been my social life from a very early age.”

He added, “I like being in the studio and on stage. I don’t feel inhibited when I’m there. I enjoy it. These are places that I like to be.”