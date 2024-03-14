Robyn Bernard, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dead at 64

Actress Robyn Bernard, most famous for her role on the hit soap opera General Hospital, has died. According to TMZ, the famed actress passed away at the age of 64.

“Riverside County Coroner tells TMZ they identified the actress’ body using her fingerprints after deputies responded to a death investigation call yesterday in the town of San Jacinto, CA.”

No Cause of Death Confirmed For Bernard Yet

Bernard played Terry Brock on the acclaimed soap opera for 145 episodes from 1984 until 1990. Even after departing the show, Bernard continued to find work. Her last known role was in 2002 in the movie, Voices From the High School.

Though TMZ did not go into deep detail about the condition of the actress when she was found they did add one important tidbit of information. Bernard had to be identified by her fingerprint. While fans are still awaiting details, the outlet says that no cause of death has been confirmed yet.

“The Riverside County Coroner says no cause of death has been determined yet. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Wednesday, but toxicology will take several weeks,” TMZ added.

ESPN Analyst Talks General Hospital Role

General Hospital has had several celebrity appearances over the last several years. But one of the more shocking ones was ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith secured a recurring role as “Brick,” Sonny Corinthos’ inside man. During a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall show, Smith revealed how he secured the part.

“I made a cameo appearance in like, 2007. And it was like, some 10-second stuff where I had one line. They pushed me out of the way and that was it. And then I was on my show, First Take, on ESPN, talking about what a big-time soap opera fan I am. The folks on there were teasing me about it,” Smith said.

“The executive producer for GH, Frank Valentini, was watching. And the next thing I knew, I received an invitation to come and do a scene with Maurice Bernard, who plays Sonny Corinthos. And the next thing I know, Frank Valentini came running down the stairs, and he says, “Do you have time to do this?’ I said, “What do you mean?’ He says, ‘We want to make this a recurring role for you.’”