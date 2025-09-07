Robin Wright Calls the America ‘a S—show’ After Moving Away

Following her recent move to the UK, Robin Wright didn’t hold back by declaring that America has become a “s—show.”

The Princess Bride star made it clear where she stood with her native country while speaking to The Sunday Times last month.

“America is a s—show,” Robin Wright stated. “I love being in this country. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind.”

Along with her disdain about America’s current predicament, Wright said she wanted to work in a calmer atmosphere compared to Hollywood.

“They’re living,” she said about those in the UK. “They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition, and speed. Everyone’s building a huge house, and I’m just done with all that. I love the quiet. And I’ve met my person. Finally.”

Numerous celebrities have left America over the past year. Along with Wright, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi also moved to the UK. Rosie O’Donnell packed and moved to Ireland.

Robin Wright Moved In With Boyfriend Henry Smith After Her Departure From America

The actress is now living with her boyfriend, architect Henry Smith. The couple first met at a pub when Wright offered to feed a man’s dog “some of her steak.” The man revealed that the pup actually belonged to Smith.

“And Henry was standing at the bar, 6ft 2in, and he put his pint down, came over to me and grabbed my shoulders,” she recalled. “He goes, ‘Who the f— are you?’ And I said, ‘Who the f– are you?’ And that was it.”

Wright has been married three times. Her first marriage was to Dane Witherspoon, whom she was married to for two years. She went on to marry Sean Penn in 1989 and have two children together. They called it quits in 2010. She and fellow actor Ben Foster got engaged in 2014 after dating for two years, but they never got married.

She married her third husband, Clément Giraudet, in 2018. The marriage ended in 2022.

Continuing to speak about her life with Smith, Wright said she may have manifested the relationship. “That’s exactly what I wanted,” she said. “I’m turning 60 and I’m, like, ‘Is this it?’ I love being alone and I’ve done that many times, but I’m like, I want to grow old with somebody, and travel and see the world.”

“It’s been liberating to be done,” she added. “Be done with searching, looking, and getting 60 percent of what you wanted.”