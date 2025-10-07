Robin Williams’ Daughter Pleads Against Fans Sending Her AI Videos Of Him, “Not What He’d Want”

The daughter of Robin Williams, Zelda Williams, has pleaded with fans of her late father against sending her AI-generated videos of the comedian. She attests that it isn’t what he’d want.

The actress/director took to Instagram on October 6 to share a message to her since-expired Story.

“Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad,” she pleaded. “Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand, I don’t and I won’t.”

Zelda went on to explain that not only is it insensitive to both her and her father. She also is against the growing use of AI. Something Taylor Swift is currently under fire for using.

“If you’re just trying to troll me, I’ve seen way worse, I’ll restrict and move on. But please, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”

Zelda Williams Speaks Out Against AI In Damning Statement

She continued to bash the seemingly relentless usage of AI.

“To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to ‘this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that’s enough’, just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening,” she complained.

“You’re not making art, you’re making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else’s throat hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross.”

“And for the love of EVERYTHING, stop calling it ‘the future,’ AI is just badly recycling and regurgitating the past to be re-consumed. You are taking in the Human Centipede of content, and from the very very end of the line, all while the folks at the front laugh and laugh, consume and consume.”

Zelda has not been quiet about her stance against AI. She has spoken out against the ramifications before, and it’s clear that she has no intention of stopping her fight against what many (including myself) refer to as ‘The Plagiarism Machine.’