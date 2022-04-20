‘GMA’ Star Robin Roberts Gives Hopeful But Subdued Update On Partner’s Cancer Battle

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts recently revealed that her partner, Amber Laign, is battling breast cancer. She recently discussed Laign’s health struggles, giving an update on how her treatment is going.

Roberts Says ‘The Prognosis Is Still Very Good’

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Roberts revealed that her partner’s treatment had been suspended “for the time.” She continued, “She’s had some complications with the chemotherapy. They’re working it out. We’re gonna figure it out. The prognosis is still very good.”

“I’m just thankful that her spirits have been lifted,” Roberts continued. “Recently it was a little tough there when—because she just wanted to get through it and to have this wrench thrown in our way—but I was able to tell her, as most people [who] have gone through cancer, this happens.”

Roberts speaks from experience; she has battled breast cancer herself, and myelodysplastic syndrome, a group of disorders caused by poorly formed blood cells that don’t work properly.

“There are peaks and valleys,” the morning show host concluded, “and we went through a valley but it’s more of a peak right now and I’m just very grateful for all the love and support that she’s receiving.”

Laign’s Diagnosis

Roberts and Laign first shared the diagnosis in February. In a video posted to Twitter, Roberts said, “My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good.”

Good morning…a very personal message on this #ThankfulThursday 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tnUI6pGGSY — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) February 24, 2022

“She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer. It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me,” she continued. “And that means I’ll be away from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo.”

“We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges—like my mama said, ‘Everybody’s got something.’ Please know that you are in our prayers and hopefully we’re in yours, too,” Roberts finished.

The couple has been together since 2005. Roberts and Laign have overcome health battles before, and they are facing this latest struggle with positivity, and the support of their friends, family, and GMA fans.

