robert-pattinson-and-jennifer-lawrence-have-a-new-movie-coming-out

Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence will co-star in a new movie, and its trailer just dropped.

In something of a millennial wet dream, Mubi recently released the official trailer for Die My Love, the psychological thriller from (We Need to Talk About Kevin director) Lynne Ramsay, teaming the Hunger Games alum and the Twilight heartthrob. It hits theaters on November 7.

The film follows Grace and Jackson (Lawrence and Pattinson), a hopeful young couple, who ditch New York for an inherited country house. While Grace, a writer, attempts to find herself and her identity with a new baby in isolation, she doesn’t unravel weakly. Instead, she discovers a wild, untamed strength.

The trailer shows tension escalating between Grace and Jackson in their rural home. It features shots of Lawrence’s character wandering through an open field with a shotgun, laughing maniacally. Later, she brandishes a knife.

Jennifer Lawrence. (Photo by Shutterstock)

According to Deadline, Mubi acquired Die My Love for $24 million at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The screenplay, based on the book by Ariana Harwicz, was written by Enda Walsh, Ramsay, and Alice Birch. The film is produced by Andrea Calderwood, Justine Ciarrocchi, Jennifer Lawrence, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, Martin Scorsese, and Molly Smith.

Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence React to Trailer to Their Upcoming Film

Meanwhile, Mubi’s YouTube comments section for the trailer turned into a serious lovefest, with Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence fans leading the charge.

“That lineup is crazy. Ramsay, Pattinson, and Lawrence together? This is gonna be intense,” one fan gushed. “JEEZ. This is the kind of psychotic love story I like to watch. Btw Pattinson and Jennifer, an actual power duo I didn’t expect could be looking so promising,” another onlooker added.

Robert Pattinson. (Photo by Shutterstock)

“JLaw + Pattinson + Ramsay = Pure FIREEEEE,” a third fan declared. “This looks raw, wild, and real – MUBI is still keeping cinema alive!”

“Never thought I would see these two in a movie together,” yet another onlooker wrote.

Indeed, fans of the duo can see Die My Love when it drops in theaters on November 7.