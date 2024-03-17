Robert Downey Jr’s Wife Susan Gushes About Actor as a Dad: ‘He Really Cares’

Although he is now an Oscar winner, Robert Downey Jr.’s wife Susan believes he deserves recognition for being an incredible father to his three children, Exton, Avri, and Indio.

Just after the Marvel star received his first Oscar for his work in the 2023 film Oppenheimer, Susan spoke to PEOPLE about his home life and key focuses.

“He really cares about whatever they care about,” Susan said about Downey’s parenting. “I think that he craves and therefore wants to provide the stability that probably he didn’t necessarily have.”

Robert Downey, Jr. then spoke about his home life. “It just gives me, honestly, something to attach my neurosis to that’s positive,” he explained.

“And I love when I can ask [Susan] if she thinks we should paint the kitchen a different color or if maybe a new rug in her office, whatever. I’m not saying that I’m like a fledgling interior designer. But there’s two kinds of people and I’m the kind that cares about the drapes.”

Robery Downey Jr. And Susan first met on the set of Gothika in 2003. Although she originally turned him down twice, Susan and Robert ended up developing a romance while filming the movie. They got married in 2005 and welcomed their first child together in 2012. Their daughter was born in 2014.

Downey shares his first son, Indio, with his ex-wife Deborah Falconer. The former couple married in 1992 but ended their marriage in 2004.

Robert Downey Jr. Spoke About His ‘Full Circle’ Moment at the 2024 Oscars

Meanwhile, Robert Downey, Jr. also spoke about Al Pacino presenting Oppenheimer with the Best Picture award.

“It’s crazy that Al Pacino, one of my favorite human beings on earth, presented Best Picture,” he gushed. “And it’s also crazy that, I think, deservedly he won the first time I was nominated [in 1993 for Chaplin], for Scent of a Woman.”

Robert Downey Jr. then reflected on his father’s opinions about his acting career. “Senior went to his grave going, ‘[You] got robbed for Chaplin,’” he recalled. “He wouldn’t say he really thought any of my other movies were very good or even that he thought Chaplin was any good, but he did know that I got robbed.”

Downey then said his father would have felt “justice was done” when it came to him receiving his first Oscar. “But the problem is, he never cared about any of this s— anyway.”

In regards to his acting career through the years, Susan added, “I feel like anyone’s journey, no matter how fraught or positive, whatever it is, it is your journey. There’s nothing we would do differently.”