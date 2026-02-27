Robert Carradine’s On-Screen Son From ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Speaks Out on His Suicide

Robert Carradine’s Lizzie McGuire co-star and on-screen son, Jake Thomas, is grieving his loss.

Thomas shared a poignant tribute on Instagram shortly after Carradine’s family announced on Monday that he had died by suicide at the age of 71.

Carradine played Sam, Lizzie’s (Hilary Duff) dad, in the Disney Channel series and The Lizzie McGuire Movie from 2001 to 2004. Thomas portrayed Matt McGuire, Sam’s son and Lizzie’s younger brother, on the beloved sitcom.

The 36-year-old wrote he was “fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life.”

“And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric,” Thomas continued alongside a candid snapshot of himself and Carradine on the Lizzie McGuire set. “He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family.”

“I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life,’ he added. “Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between. I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes.”

Thomas concluded his tribute with a somber message to Carradine’s family, sharing that his “heart is with” them during this difficult time. “Rest easy, Bobby. Love you,” he wrote.

The comments section was filled with words of support for Thomas, as well as mourning Lizzie McGuire fans.

“He was so great. Sorry, Jake,” one top comment read. “Sending our condolences. He was the best TV dad,” another onlooker added. “I’m so sorry for your loss,” a third onlooker wrote.

Hillary Duff Also Paid Tribute to Robert Carradine

Hillary Duff also shared a tribute to her late onscreen father. The 38-year-old actress and pop singer posted a collection of photos featuring herself, Carradine, and their fellow Lizzie McGuire costars, Hallie Todd and Thomas.

“This one hurts,” she wrote. “It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family, and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him. [heartbreak emoji]”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.