Hilary Duff’s ‘Heart Aches’ After ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Dad Robert Carradine’s Suicide

Hilary Duff is mourning the loss of Robert Carradine, her on-screen father and Lizzie McGuire co-star.

The 38-year-old pop singer and actress shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram hours after Carradine’s family announced on Monday that he had died by suicide at age 71.

Carradine portrayed Sam, Lizzie’s dad, in the Disney Channel series and The Lizzie McGuire Movie from 2001 to 2004. Duff played the title character.

In her tribute to the veteran actor, Duff shared a collection of photos featuring Carradine and their fellow Lizzie McGuire costars, Hallie Todd and Jake Thomas.

“This one hurts,” she began in her tribute to the beloved Revenge of the Nerds star. “It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family, and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him. [heartbreak emoji]”

“So sorry. Bobby and I were buddies in high school. Such a lovely guy,” actress Rita Wilson wrote in the comments section.

Hilary Duff’s Castmate Also Pays Tribute to Lizzie McGuire Dad Robert Carradine

Meanwhile, Jake Thomas, who portrayed Matt McGuire, Carradine’s TV son on the series, shared his own Instagram tribute after the news.

The 36-year-old wrote he was “fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life.”

“And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric,” Thomas continued. “He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family.”

“I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life,’ he added. “Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between. I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes.”

Thomas ended his tribute with a message to Carradine’s family, saying his “heart is with” them. “Rest easy, Bobby. Love you,” he concluded.

Robert’s daughter, 51-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale star Ever Carradine, also remembered her “sweet, funny dad” in a personal tribute on Instagram.

“He was all heart, and in a world so full of conflict and division, I think we can all take a page out of his book today, open our hearts and feel and share the love,” she penned, “Rest easy, Dad. I love you the most.”

Ever Carradine and Robert Carradine join the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios on October 31, 2023, in Burbank, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.