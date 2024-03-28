Riley Strain’s Celebration of Life Announced, Attendees Asked to Wear Green

Nearly two weeks had elapsed since University of Missouri student Riley Strain went missing. The 22-year-old was last seen on March 8 when he was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s bar in Nashville, Tennessee. His body was recovered in the Cumberland River On March 22nd.

Now almost a week after his body was discovered, Riley’s family has already planned a homegoing celebration set to take place on Friday, March 29. According to his obituary, attendees are being asked to wear something green to celebrate his life.

Riley Strain ‘Celebration of Life’ Scheduled for March 29

“Riley often quipped, ‘Green makes you look good,’ ” his obituary reads. “In that spirit, we ask attendees to wear something green and dress comfortably to honor Riley’s love of life.”

Friends, loved ones, and strangers touched by the story left comforting messages for the family of the fallen college student.

“I followed this story all the way from Arizona. I have been praying for your family since the first day he was missing,” one person wrote.

“Prayers to the family! Mom, I have no words, I cannot imagine your pain. Godspeed Riley,” another added.

“Riley’s passing has proved his impact on and love for all who surrounded him. I pray that his friends and family find comfort in this fact. Sending love and prayers,” another added.

“I did not know Riley personally but have followed his story painfully. Prayers for his family and friends for strength to deal with this tragedy,” another said.

Bar That Ejected College Student Speaks Out

Strain was visiting Nashville for a fraternity trip. The optics of a college fraternity member being ejected from a bar are not great. This is why so many expected foul play when his disappearance was first realized. The bar would not go into detail as to exactly why Riley was asked to leave. But they did say he was not in compliance with the establishment’s conduct standards.

“During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters,” the statement reads.

“At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. So he was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs.”