Rick Ross Accused of Assaulting Ex

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend is making some serious claims against him. She accused the rapper of physically assaulting her, and had pictures to prove it.

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Jazzma Kendrick shared pictures in her Instagram Story on September 26, Page Six reported. She shared a message a follower sent after she shared a selfie. “I’m seeing what Rick is seeing your [sic] so gorgeous,” the person wrote.

To that, Kendrick replied, “He saw a punching bag.”

She then shared a closeup of her face “the day Rick busted my lip and the day I left.” The picture that followed focused on a swollen part of her lip.

“I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will,” she wrote.

“It’s always good until it isn’t. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don’t give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave,” the 39-year-old influencer warned her followers.

Rick Ross' ex Jazzma Kendrick releases a statement on her Instagram story after claiming the rapper allegedly assaulted her. pic.twitter.com/t4WzdubTAU — TMZ (@TMZ) September 28, 2026

According to Page Six, Kendrick and Ross went public with their relationship in August 2025. While they broke up in September 2025, they got back together and were last spotted together in June 2026.

On September 28, Kendrick shared another message in her Instagram Stories, AllHipHop reported.

“To everyone who reached out, sent love, or just held space for me, thank you,” she wrote. “I felt every message, even the ones I haven’t answered yet. I want you to know l’m OK.”

“This happened about a month ago, so l’ve had time to sit with it, process it, and start healing. Speaking up wasn’t easy, but your support reminded me I made the right choice. If you’re going through something similar, you’re not alone, and you deserve to be safe. Now, back to living my life.”