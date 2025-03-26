Richard Simmons’ Family Makes Serious Accusations Concerning His Housekeeper

Nearly a year after Richard Simmons passed away, the late fitness guru’s family has made some serious accusations about his former housekeeper.

According to InTouch, Richard’s brother, Leonard Simmons, filed a lawsuit against Teresa Muro. He accuses her of stealing $1 million worth of jewelry, private notes, and a computer. She allegedly took the property without permission from the Simmons family.

Muro previously stated that she did not have any property of Richard’s that he had not given her. However, she did take a couple of his workout shorts, noting they were something to remember him by.

Shortly after Richard Simmons suddenly passed away on Jul. 13, 2024, Leonard and Teresa began a legal battle. In her own petition, Teresa claimed she was “tricked” by Leonard to sign paperwork, giving up her right to serve as a coadministrator of the fitness guru’s estate.

Leonard responded by denying Teresa’s claims, stating she was fully aware of what she was signing during their meeting. Although the case is ongoing, a judge has temporarily reinstated her as a coadministrator until everything is settled.

Richard Simmons’ Family Demands The Housekeeper Return Any and All Items She Has From the Fitness Guru

Meanwhile, in Leonard’s latest petition, he claimed Teresa would stay at Richard’s home when she was working. She had a “single bedroom and bath next to the kitchen.”

Leonard explained that Teresa also had her own condo nearby where she lived while not working at Richard’s home. “While his brother was alive, [Leonard] and his wife trusted that [Teresa] would act in [Richard’s] best interest,” the petition reads. “Following [Richard’s] death, that trust has been grievously betrayed.”

Leonard further claimed Teresa refused to leave Richard’s home for two-and-a-half months. He said she lived there rent-free during that time.

“She only left after [Leonard] made it clear that he would evict her if she did not leave,” he alleged. “Then, when she did leave, [Leonard] learned that a substantial amount of [Richard’s] property – now property of the estate and [Richard’s] trust – was missing.”

The missing items included more than $1 million of Richard’s jewelry and lyrics that he wrote for a musical. His computer, signature workout clothes, collectible dolls, and other fine art were also missing.

Despite Teresa telling the court that Richard gave her the jewelry, Leonard said her claims are false. He is now demanding that the jewelry and all other property be returned.

Among the missing jewelry was a Cartier 18k panther-style watch worth $33,000, an oval Cartier watch worth $47,000, a diamond ring worth $187,000, an emerald-cut diamond ring worth $219,000, another diamond ring worth $112,000, another ring worth $115,812, a diamond band set with gold and diamonds worth $39,441, another diamond ring worth $201,893, diamond cufflinks worth $5,378 and another pair of diamond cufflinks worth $4,481.

The Housekeeper Recalls Simmons Giving Her Jewelry on Thanksgiving 2014

Teresa said the jewelry in her possession was given to her by Richard on Thanksgiving 2014.

“Richard came downstairs to the kitchen of the Residence with several pieces of jewelry and put them on the kitchen table,” she recalled. “Richard placed a pink diamond ring on my finger and told me he was giving it to me. I was shocked but accepted this generous gift.”

She further pointed out, “Later that day, at around dinner time, Richard told me that he was giving me all the rest of the Gifted Jewelry on the kitchen table, saying that he would not wear it again and wanted me to have it. I thanked Richard for his generous gifts and took all the Gifted Jewelry that Richard gave me to my room, where I kept it until I left the Residence on September 26, 2024.”

Teresa has denied having Richard’s song lyrics.