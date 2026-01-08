richard-dimitri-has-died

Richard Dimitri, an actor who worked with stars like Mel Brooks, Richard Dreyfuss, and Michael Keaton, has passed away.

The 83-year-old died on December 18 in Los Angeles after a decades-long battle with heart and lung disease. Dimitri’s family announced his death yesterday, noting that he passed with his wife of 26 years, Christianne Engs, at his side.

Born in Yonkers, New York, on June 27, 1942, Dimitri graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1962. A year later, he made his New York stage debut as Bashir in the Off-Broadway revival of The Immoralist. He went on to perform on Broadway as Pavli in Zorba (1968), Muthu in The Guide (1968), and Kinesias in Lysistrata (1972) opposite Melina Mercouri.

After moving to Los Angeles in 1975, Dimitri was cast in Mel Brooks’ When Things Were Rotten, a short-lived Robin Hood parody starring Dick Gautier, where he played twins Bertram and Renaldo.

‘When Things Were Rotten’ – ‘The Capture of Robin Hood.’ Pictured (L-R): Jerry Paris, Dick Van Patten, Richard Gautier, Mel Brooks, and Richard Dimitri. Aired September 10, 1975. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

According to IMDb, he later appeared in episodes of Starsky & Hutch, Welcome Back, Kotter, Hawaii Five-O, and Tracey Ullman’s Tracey Takes On.

Richard Dimitri Landed Film Roles Opposite Actors Like Danny DeVito, Teri Garr, and Marilu Henner

Meanwhile, the Assyrian actor also landed some high-profile film roles. In 1984, he appeared as Roman Troy Moronie in Johnny Dangerously. He appeared alongside Michael Keaton, Joe Piscopo, Marilu Henner, and Danny DeVito in the film. In 1989’s Let It Ride, he played Tony Cheeseburger opposite Richard Dreyfuss and Teri Garr.

Dimitri also wrote for series like Going Bananas (1984) and Daddy Dearest (1993). Meanwhile, he performed stand-up comedy at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and other venues.

However, in 1998, chronic health issues led Dimitri to retire from entertainment. He transitioned into the art world, opening the Los Angeles gallery Engs-Dimitri Works of Art with his wife.

He was predeceased by his son, John W. Dimitri, and is survived by his wife.