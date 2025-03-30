Richard Chamberlain, ‘Shōgun’ Star, Dead at 90

Richard Chamberlain, a TV actor best known for his roles in Dr. Kildare and Shōgun, passed away at the age of 90.

The late actor’s publicist revealed to AP News that he died on Saturday, Mar. 29, in Waimanalo, Hawaii, following a stroke. Martin Rabbett, Chamberlain’s lifelong partner, also released a statement.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us,” the statement reads. “How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

Richard Chamberlain first became a sensation in the early 1960s for his role on Dr. Kildare. He was named Photoplay’s most popular male star three years in a row. After nearly 20 years in the entertainment industry, Chamberlain became the “king of the TV miniseries” when he landed the role in Centennial. He then starred in the 1980 miniseries Shōgun.

Chamberlain won Golden Globes for his work in Shōgun and The Thorn Birds. He starred in the 1994 Broadway revival of My Fair Lady and the 1999 revival of The Sound of Music.

Richard Chamberlain Came Out Gay in the Early 2000s

In 2003, Richard Chamberlain revealed that he was gay. He had previously been in a relationship with fellow actor Wesley Eure from 1975 to 1976.

In his autobiography, Shattered Love, Chamberlain revealed how he was forced to hide his sexuality. He noted that he would escort glamorous actresses to film premieres and other public events at the request of studio executives. He would also dodge questions about why he never married.

“Getting married would be great,” he recalled telling reporters. “But I’m awfully busy right now.”

In his book, Chamberlin wrote, “When I grew up, being gay, being a sissy, or anything like that was verboten. I disliked myself and feared this part of myself intensely and had to hide it.”

Chamberlain then said that he would play a “cat-and-mouse game” with the press over his sexuality. He was in a relationship with Rabbett from 1977 to 2010. Although they broke up, Chamberlain and Rabbett remained good friends over the years.