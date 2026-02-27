Revered TV News Figure Dead at 88: Rafael Pineda Remembered as ‘Trusted Voice for Generations’

Rafael Pineda, a renowned journalist and one of New York’s longest-serving television anchors, has passed away.

The Univision 41 anchor died Jan. 25 in Florida, according to New York’s WABC. A cause of death was not revealed for the 88-year-old.

Pineda, a Cuban-American, anchored the news on WXTV from 1972 until his retirement in 2013. At that time, he held the record for the longest-serving news anchor in the New York market. For generations of Spanish-language television viewers in the Tri-State area, Pineda was a trusted and beloved presence.

Pineda was born in Pinar del Río, Cuba, in 1937 and emigrated to the United States before the age of 20. He began his career in broadcasting before becoming the anchor at Channel 41 in 1972. His steady presence made him a beloved figure among viewers.

Even 13 years after leaving the air, the station noted that viewers still asked about him.

“If they gave me a chance to live my life again, I would do it exactly the same,” Pineda said in Spanish during an interview upon his retirement at age 77 in 2013. Reflecting on Channel 41, he shared: “This was my family … here are my brothers, sisters … this is my house but with all of you.”

Tributes Pour in for Beloved Anchor Rafael Pineda

As news of his passing spread, journalists mourned the loss of Rafael Pineda.

“Univision 41 today announced with deep sadness the passing of Rafael Pineda, a longtime colleague, respected journalist, and pioneering voice in Hispanic media whose legacy helped shape Spanish-language journalism in the United States,” WXTV said in a statement. “Throughout his distinguished career, he was recognized for his integrity, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the communities he served. He was among the first Hispanic television anchors to interview a sitting U.S. president, and his contributions to journalism earned him numerous honors.”

Rafael Pineda in 2018. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

“He was a pillar of our newsroom and a trusted voice for generations of viewers,” Univision’s vice president of news, Adriana Vargas-Sino, added. “His commitment to journalistic excellence and his deep respect for our community set the standard for Spanish-language news in New York.”

Roberto Yañez, senior vice president of content strategy and operations for the East Coast region, also paid tribute to Pineda.

“I had the privilege to work alongside Rafael. Every single day, he made it a point to walk the entire newsroom floor and personally greet each person before starting his work. He was a true gentleman – a respected journalist, deeply admired and loved by all who knew him,” Yanez said.