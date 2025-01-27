Revered Musician Paddy Cole Dead at 85, Cause of Death Released

Renowned Irish saxophonist and singer Paddy Cole, who counted Elvis Presley among his fans, has passed away at the age of 85.

Videos by Suggest

According to The Irish Post, he passed away following a lung cancer diagnosis in 2022. The musician celebrated his 85th birthday just last month.

Cole was a revered figure in Irish entertainment and one of the nation’s most esteemed musicians. His journey as a professional Dixieland jazz player began at just 12 years old in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, and spanned decades until his career was halted by the cancer diagnosis.

A towering figure in Irish show business for over 70 years, he began his musical journey at just 12, performing on stage in his hometown of Castleblayney, Co Monaghan. By 15, he had already joined a band, per RTE.

His father, a postman who earned extra income playing in dance bands, first introduced him to the world of music. In the early 1960s, Cole became a member of the Capitol Showband, embarking on nationwide tours and honing his craft along the way.

He eventually joined the Big Eight Showband, a talented group of Irish musicians who ventured to Las Vegas to perform. There, they met the likes of Elvis and Muhammad Ali. After a few years, however, they returned home to Ireland.

RIP Paddy Cole.

The singer and saxophonist is pictured here (far right) with the Big 8 showband when they met Muhammad Ali in Las Vegas.

Digitised from New Spotlight magazine 1972 pic.twitter.com/Wq3fSPPI7I — Brand New Retro (@brandnewretro) January 25, 2025

For a time, he and his wife Helen ran a bar and restaurant in Castleblayney, though he had spent many years residing in Dublin.

Paddy Cole’s Son Pays Tribute to His Legendary Father

Pat, his son, confirmed that the legendary musician passed away last Wednesday afternoon.

“The music world mourns the loss of the legendary Paddy Cole, a beloved entertainer who brought joy to thousands with his vibrant personality and infectious music,” he wrote in a statement, per RTE.

“From the Capitol Showband to his own Superstars, Paddy Cole’s saxophone, clarinet, and vocals filled dance halls and concert stages with his signature blend of jazz, Dixieland, and showband sounds. His music transcended generations, creating memories that will forever be cherished,” his son continued.

“On behalf of his family, we express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Paddy’s legacy will live on through the music he created and the joy he shared with the world. Rest in peace, Paddy Cole,” he concluded.

Cole leaves behind his wife, Helen, and their three children: Pat, Pearse, and Karen.