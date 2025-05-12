retired-supreme-court-justice-david-souter-dead-at-85

David Souter, a former US Supreme Court Justice who served from 1990 to 2009, passed away on May 8. He was 85 years old.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced Souter’s passing in a statement. “Justice David Souter served our court with great distinction for nearly twenty years,” Roberts said, per ABC News. He brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service.”

Revealing more details about Souter’s life outside the US Supreme Court, Roberts said, “After retiring to his beloved New Hampshire in 2009, he continued to render significant service to our branch by sitting regularly on the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit for more than a decade.”

“He will be missed,” Roberts then said.

Former Justice David Souter Was Nominated to the US Supreme Court in 1990

President George H.W. Bush nominated David Souter to the US Supreme Court in 1990. The former world leader praised Souter as a “remarkable judge of keen intellect and the highest ability.”

He was known for his opinion on abortion, religion, and property rights and had a moderate position, becoming a “symbol” of what future Republican presidents should avoid in a Supreme Court Justice nominee.

One of his most controversial opinions occurred in 1992, when he jointly authored by Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and Justice Anthony Kennedy, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, reaffirming the right to abortion under Roe v. Wade. This move created an “undue burden” standard for judging state restrictions on the procedure.”

The three judges wrote, “To overrule under fire, in the absence of the most compelling reason to re-examine a watershed decision, would subvert the Court’s legitimacy beyond any serious question.”

Another controversial move was when Souter authored a 5-4 decision blocking three Kentucky counties from displaying copies of the Ten Commandments in courthouses and public schools. He then voted against allowing organized prayers at high school football games and graduations.

He was also one of four justices who dissented from the 2000 decision in Bush v. Gore. The case contested the Florida ballot recount, handing George W. Bush the presidency.

In a statement, Souter shared, “To recount these manually would be a tall order, but before this Court stayed the effort to do that, the courts of Florida were ready to do their best to get that job done.”

He then added, “There is no justification for denying the State the opportunity to try to count all disputed ballots now. I respectfully dissent.”