Renowned Fashion Designer Dies After Entering Hospice Care: RIP to Pam Hogg

Pam Hogg, the Scottish fashion designer who dressed stars like Rihanna and Lady Gaga, has passed away.

The designer was known for her eccentric, outlandish designs, which have also been worn by stars like Kate Moss and Kylie Minogue.

In a statement on Instagram today, Hogg’s family announced “the passing of our beloved Pamela,” saying they were “deeply saddened.” They added that Hogg had died “peacefully” at a hospice, surrounded by “cherished friends and family.”

Hogg was believed to be in her 60s. However, she told The Guardian in 2018 that she chose not to disclose her age publicly.

A cause of death was not disclosed. However, Hogg’s family said they “wish to thank all the staff of St Joseph’s Hospice, Hackney, for the beautiful support they provided for Pamela in her final days”.

“Pamela’s creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages,” they continued. “She leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy, and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention.”

“Pamela will continue to live in our hearts and minds. A glorious life lived and loved,” her family concluded.

Pam Hogg’s Fashion Has Been Worn by Icons Like Naomi Campbell, Björk, and Princess Diana

Born in Paisley, Hogg studied Fine Art and Printed Textiles at the Glasgow School of Art, later attending the Royal College of Art in London. According to the BBC, she launched her first fashion collection, “Psychedelic Jungle,” in 1981. The collection was inspired by the strict dress code and atmosphere of London’s Blitz Club in the early 1980s.

The designer’s clothing and personal style embraced futuristic beauty, bold hairstyles, punk influences, and a striking sense of androgyny.

One of her most iconic contributions to fashion is her take on the catsuit. It became a hallmark of her style. She designed them throughout her career for stars like Minogue, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.

Over the years, Hogg’s designs have been worn by a host of stars, including supermodels Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer, and singers Björk, Siouxsie Sioux, Grace Jones, and Kelly Rowland. Princess Diana once wore one of Hogg’s dresses, and Princess Eugenie wore a custom design to Ascot in 2013.

Hogg was also a musician who supported Debbie Harry of Blondie and The Pogues before founding the band Doll.