Remo Girone, Actor in Numerous Major Films, Dead at 76

Remo Girone, a beloved Italian actor who starred in Hollywood films like Ford v Ferrari and The Equalizer 3, has died.

Girone, who had battled bladder cancer, passed away Friday at his Monte Carlo home, La Repubblica reported. He was 76.

In Italy, Girone is best known for his role as a mob boss in the classic Italian mafia series La Piovra. American audiences may also recognize him as Maso Pescatore, another mafia kingpin, in the period crime drama Live by Night (2016), written, directed, and starring Ben Affleck.

Remo Girone in 2019. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Girone joined the gritty RAI drama La Piovra in 1987 for its third season. He played Gaetano “Tano” Cariddi, a corrupt banker reportedly inspired by real-life mafioso Michele “The Shark” Sindona. He was a regular in the seasons that aired in 1989, 1990, 1992, and 1995. After stepping away for cancer treatments, he returned in 2001.

Remo Girone Starred in Italian Productionts Alongside High Profile Hollywood Roles

Born to Italian parents in Eritrea, East Africa, on December 1, 1948, Girone trained at Rome’s Silvio d’Amico National Academy of Dramatic Arts. From the mid-1970s onward, he worked consistently on stage and screen, primarily in Italy.

According to IMDb, his film career began in 1974 with The Antichrist. He went on to feature in many Italian productions. These include Father of the Godfathers, Malamore, Breath of Life, and Don’t Stop Me Now.

In 2002, he appeared in Heaven, a romantic thriller with Cate Blanchett and Giovanni Ribisi. The film was meant to be the first in a trilogy, but co-writer Krzysztof Kieślowski passed away before completing it.

His most recent film, released in 2023, was The Equalizer 3, where he played Dr. Enzo Arisio, a compassionate doctor who aids Denzel Washington’s McCall by removing a bullet and providing crucial help. Another of Remo’s notable international roles was in James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari, where he portrayed Enzo Ferrari, the legendary carmaker.

Meanwhile, Girone received lifetime achievement awards from the Venice and Flaiano Film Festivals in 2021.

He is survived by his wife, actress Victoria Zinny, whom he married in 1982, and his stepchildren, Veronica and Karl.