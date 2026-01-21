‘Remember the Titans’ Star Talks Extreme Weight Loss

Remember the Titans star Ethan Suplee is weighing in on his dramatic weight loss. In 2001, Suplee weighed north of 536 pounds.

Speaking with the New York Post, Suplee said he reached a point where he changed his life and started shedding pounds. For one, it took getting sober. But it also took facing his weight head on.

“I spent years going to the doctors and telling them their scale couldn’t weigh me,” Suplee, now 49, told The Post. “But the scales in doctors’ offices back then went to 350 pounds. So I’d say I was 360, and I just had no idea.”

‘Remember The Titans’ Star Talks Weight Loss

Today, he’s shed half of his body weight. He said when he started dating his now-wife he realized he needed to make a change.

“There were a lot of things in life she wanted to do that I was like, just physically incapable of doing, like going to the beach or on a hike,” he said. “I have to also confront my weight, and I have more problems to fix.”

The Remember The Titans star adopted a keto diet, and a fitness trainer helped him find workouts to shed more than 250 pounds. By 2005, he had lost half his body weight.

“Once I’d lost some weight, I didn’t feel any better about myself,” he said. “I would get on the scale and see I’ve lost 100 pounds. And then the next day I’d still feel sh—y… and my sense of shame would come back and my low self-confidence.”

However, he said that he struggled with his own appearance in the mirror. The Remember the Titans star struggled with himself.

“I wanted to be able to ride my bicycle 200 miles in a day, and I did that,” he stated. “I wanted to have visible abs, and I did that. But I still look in the mirror in the mornings and often have to convince myself that I’m not a piece of garbage. And that’s just my condition that I have to manage day to day.”

The actor said that he had to learn to balance his life. That means not letting his focus on weight loss consume everything else.

“If I’m just hyper-focused too much on weight loss, my life suffers, my relationships suffer, my parenting suffers, my ability to work suffers,” he said said. “My goal today is how do I fit all this into my life so that it’s complementing all the aspects of my life rather than detracting from them.”

