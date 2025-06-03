Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Takes a Dip in Sunny Photos From the Bahamas

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, just turned Instagram into a postcard from the Bahamas—and yes, we’re all jealous.

The 25-year-old lit up social media on Tuesday, sharing a series of envy-inducing snaps from her dreamy Bahamas getaway.

In the first shot, the brunette beauty (a spitting image of her famous mom) waded through crystal-clear waters, rocking a black swimsuit cover-up and shades (presumably from Michael Kors, whom she tagged in the post) like a true beachside icon.

The second shot features the model and actress kicking back on a porch swing, rocking the same outfit while serving up a leggy moment. In another shot, she slips into some chic sandals, grabs a trendy black handbag, and struts off like she owns the sidewalk.

She captioned the post: “the journey < the destination.”

“Big slay,” one fan gushed in the comments.

Ava Phillippe Recently Made Her TV Acting Debut

Meanwhile, Phillippe’s trip to the Bahamas follows her recent small-screen debut.

In April, Phillippe made a guest appearance on the TV series Doctor Odyssey alongside Charlotte Lawrence and Paris Jackson. In the episode titled “Spring Break,” their characters venture to The Odyssey to celebrate the season in style.

Perhaps as a little hat tip to her Legally Blonde starring mom, she even sported a pink bikini.

Photo by Disney/Ray Mickshaw

The college students had their eyes on Max (played by Joshua Jackson). Meanwhile, Tristian (played by Sean Teale) confronts his drinking problem, and the medical team stays busy managing the struggles of other passengers.

Of course, Phillippe wasn’t the only high-profile nepo baby in the cast. Charlotte Lawrence is the daughter of Scrubs actress Christa Miller, while Paris Jackson is the daughter of the King of Pop himself.

Nepo babies Christa Miller, Ava Phillippe, and Paris Jackson on ‘Doctor Odyssey.’ (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)



Jackson and Lawrence chose to avoid pink for their roles. Lawrence opted for a simple, stylish look with a rich brown bikini, while Jackson added interest with a burgundy bikini top featuring detailed yellow threading.