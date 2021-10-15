Reese Witherspoon Gives Sneak Peek Of Her New Rom-Com, But We Can’t Get Over Her Outfit

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Reese Witherspoon has seen me through a lot of tough times. Bad day? Watch Legally Blonde. Feeling sappy? Sweet Home Alabama, please.

So, when the actress shared her return to her rom-com roots on Instagram, I was more than ready for it.

But it wasn’t just the upcoming flick that caught my (and most of the internet’s) eye.

Can’t Take The Rom-Com Out Of The Girl

It’s been nearly two decades since Witherspoon stole all of our hearts as Elle Woods and Melanie Smooter. But let’s be honest—does anyone do rom-com quite like Reese?

Netflix, for one, doesn’t seem to think so. The production company has recently signed Witherspoon to star in two upcoming rom-coms, Your Place or Mine and The Cactus, Variety reports.

Witherspoon’s recent IG post promoted Your Place, directed by Aline Brosh McKenna and starring Ashton Kutcher.

If you don’t recognize McKenna’s name, you might know her other work. She wrote The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses. Did we go back in time to 2004? Because I think I’m okay with it.

Thanks to Witherspoon’s post, I’m now anxiously awaiting for my mid-aughts rom-com dreams to come true. But it was her perfectly modern outfit that really grabbed my attention.

An Everyday Superstar Look

The high fashion we see in movies doesn’t always scream practicality. Even some casual wear would leave most of us cranky and uncomfortable in no time.

But Witherspoon’s Debbie can be seen looking…normal? Everyday? Her cute-casual look is something I would want to wear. Hell, it’s something I feel like I actually can wear.

First up on my “love-it” list are the mule clogs. I’m pretty sure there’s an exact dupe of these comfy shoes on my Amazon wishlist right now.

Next up, relaxed jeans! These are the types of jeans you can actually eat a meal in. Goodbye, skin-tight skinnies. Hello, retro straight legs.

Finally, a flowy floral blouse and royal blue jacket top off the look. And I know that jacket is functional because there’s a normal-sized item in Witherspoon’s pocket in her post.

I’d also like to give an honorable mention to Witherspoon’s brown leather tote, which is clinging to her suitcase for dear life in the first photo.

Ah, to be tangled in your own luggage on a busy NYC crosswalk. Now, that’s dressing like the people.



Your Place is tentatively scheduled to be released in early to mid-2022. In the meantime, here’s how to recreate the look.

