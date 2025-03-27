Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis Got Actress Ione Skye Pregnant When She Was 17, Memoir Claims

Actress Ione Skye claims that Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis got her pregnant when she was 17 and picked up the bill for her abortion.

In her new memoir, Say Everything, the now 54-year-old Say Anything star opened up about the painful decision she and Kiedis made together. At just 16 years old, she began dating the rocker, who was 24 at the time. According to her account, their choice was influenced by her young age and Kiedis’s struggle with heroin addiction.

“I was the type of girl who’d wanted a baby since I was a baby, who used to fantasize about finding a swaddled infant on my doorstep or catching a flying ghost baby with a butterfly net,” Skye penned her memoir, per People.

“But fantasizing was different from seeing. I couldn’t see having a baby at this point.”

Skye revealed that the Kiedis, now 62, chose not to accompany her to the alleged abortion appointment due to feelings of guilt. Despite this, she holds no regrets about her decision.

“I was taking care of myself now, making a choice that felt good and important for my future,” she explained in the memoir. “I would not have a baby at 17, with someone who didn’t want to be a dad, wouldn’t commit to me, and had anger issues. Not to mention the heroin.”

Ione Skye Claims ‘Girls on TikTok’ Inspired Her to Tell Her Side of Her Romance with Anthony Kiedis

Meanwhile, Skye revealed that she was inspired to share her life story after facing criticism on social media over her relationship with Kiedis.

“These girls on TikTok were saying things like, ‘How could my mom let me be with Anthony?’ And I sort of clapped back,” she recently told People.

“Not in an aggressive way, but I was like, ‘Well, my mom was really upset that I was with a rockstar like Anthony Kiedis.’ And I don’t know, I kind of started feeling like I was able to tell my side of the story, and I had a lot to tell,” she added.

Skye also told the outlet that she and Kiedis don’t really stay in touch. She also neglected to let him read the memoir before it was published, ensuring he was blindsided by the public revelation.

“I stay in touch with his mother, but not with him,” Skye told People. “I’m very curious about what he’ll think — he and my father. They’re the ones I’m most nerve-wracked about. But everyone who has read it says it’s a good read.”