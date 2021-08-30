Rebel Wilson Faces Backlash With Yacht ‘Stress’ Photo

Rebel Wilson is being heavily criticized for talking about “stress” while lounging around a luxurious yacht. The 41-year-old actress, largely in the news of late for shedding 70 pounds, had her trimmed-down frame on show in a recent Instagram share, one coming as a paid promo with the Olly wellness brand she fronts.

Rebel, who joins sitcom star Kaley Cuoco in promoting rising brand Olly, posed all windswept and showing off her weight loss while in a shorts romper, but it wasn’t the outfit gathering comments as angry fans lashed out.

Rebel Wilson Sparks Anger With Yacht Snap

Scroll for the post, one coming as a two-parter. Rebel posed looking super-slim and from bobbing waters as she shouted out Olly, with the photos also showing the Aussie near two containers of Goodbye Stress vitamins. Rebel, wearing a cream cropped jacket over her romper, told her followers:

“Nothing rocks my boat… not even the stress that comes with getting back to traveling! ? I’ve been loving my @ollywellness Goodbye Stress supplements. These tasty gummies help me say PEACE OUT to the bad vibes.”

Taking Hits From Fans

Quickly shooting up to become the most-liked comment was a fan calling Rebel out. They wrote: “The stress that comes with getting back to traveling? Must be rough that traveling. ? I think there are like a billion people that will only ever get to dream of traveling. You are awesome but not this advertisement.”

Seemingly also unimpressed was a user telling the Pitch Perfect star: “Yeah- these travels have looked almost as stressful as people trying to get on planes in Afghanistan.” Rebel’s post was a paid one, likely earning her some decent cash. Users seeing the first of the two above replies appeared in agreement. One responded: “For those of us still in lockdown it’s rubbing it in our faces that we can’t travel.”

Says Olly Gummies Are Ideal

Back in May, Rebel opened up to Shape, revealing that Olly is her go-to brand. In fact, the gummy setup is perfect for her.

“The thing is, I’m not good at swallowing pills. It would take me 30 minutes. Then I found Olly gummies at Whole Foods. They’ve revolutionized vitamins for me. I chew them in two seconds,” she stated. “I take the Olly Prenatal or Women’s Multi in the morning. At night I like Heavenly Hair, Undeniable Beauty, and Sleep, which has melatonin — I’ve gotten my whole family onto those.”