Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Calling Taylor Swift an ‘Entitled Brat’

Clearing the air of some confusion, Reba McEntire speaks out about allegedly calling Taylor Swift an “entitled brat.”

According to PEOPLE, the rumored comment appeared on the Facebook page America Loves Liberty earlier this week. One of the page’s posts claimed that McEntire had an issue with Swift over how she supposedly acted during her 2024 Super Bowl performance.

“Reba McIntire [sic] talks about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event,” the post reads.

There was also a claim that McEntire declared, “I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat.”

The post also includes a story about McEntire’s alleged remarks, which was originally published on the Dunning Kruger Times, a well-known satire website.

Quickly addressing the situation, Reba McEntire took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of the post and to really share her thoughts on Taylor Swift.

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet,” McEntire stated. “I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry.”

Reba co-star Melissa Peterman further pointed out some errors in the original post. “They spelled your name McIntire,” she wrote. “So made up story AND a lazy proofreader.”

And, of course, the Facebook page responded to McEntire’s post by sharing a screenshot of a story stating the country music star is planning to file a $25 million defamation suit against “fake news” websites.

“I think we might be in trouble…” the post’s caption reads.

Reba McEntire Previously Joked She Was ‘So Mad’ At Taylor Swift Over Travis Kelce Dating Rumors

Right before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public about their romance, Reba McEntire stated she was “so made” at the Bad Blood songstress over the dating rumors.

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” McEntire stated to TODAY. “Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her.”

Reba McEntire then said she was “so devastated” by Travis Kelce’s connection with Taylor Swift. She said it was like her “boyfriend that cheated on her.”

Thankfully, McEntire’s boyfriend, Rex Linn, doesn’t seem too impacted by her “crush” on Kelce. “Isn’t that sad?” she declared. McEntire further pointed out that she and Linn watch Kelce play together.

“We were watching him play because I love the Chiefs, and I love Patrick, and I’d say, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. Oh, he’s so cute,” she recalled. “Rex said, ‘Your boyfriend’s got another girlfriend.’ I said, ‘Rub it in.’”