Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Another Dear Friend

Reba McEntire is mourning the loss of yet another friend and collaborator. She paid tribute to musician and music video director Jon Small on social media.

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“Jon Small, who directed my very first music video and so many others, passed away,” she wrote on Instagram. “Rest in my peace my friend. Happy trails to you, ‘til we meet again. Love, Reba.”

McEntire shared a picture of her and Small on set of a shoot.

“One of the most talented and visionary directors the industry has ever seen. He went above and beyond,” one commenter wrote.

Photo: Reba McEntire/Facebook

“Awhhh… this is sad news!!!” country singer Linda Davis commented on Facebook. “Jon also directed ‘Does He Love You’ and my video of ‘Love Didn’t Do It’ (in Omaha) Great guy!! Talented guy!!”

McEntire and Davis, who was part of her band, recorded the song “Does He Love You” as a duet in 1993. It hit number one on the Billboard country charts, and won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration.

In 2021, McEntire re-recorded the song as a duet with Dolly Parton, who recently died at the age of 80.

Small died in West Palm Beach from cancer on September 4, his obituary states. He was 79 years old.

A New York native, Small was an early bandmate of Billy Joel, playing drums in two of Joel’s bands pre-fame. In addition to playing, he was later known as a prolific music video director.

His obituary states that he directed the video for McEntire’s song “Till You Love Me.”