Reality TV Star Found Dead: Jordan Wright Was 33

Jordan Wright, who starred in ITV’s The Only Way is Essex and MTV’s Ex on the Beach, has passed away.

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The 33-year-old died in Thailand, a fact confirmed by both ITV and the local foreign office, per The Daily Mail. According to local reports, he was discovered deceased on March 14 in a concrete drainage system on the island of Phuket. A worker reportedly found Wright face-down in stagnant water.

According to reports, police were called to the scene and are investigating the incident. The circumstances surrounding Wright’s death remain unclear. A hotel key card was reportedly found in his pocket.

Wright was found wearing a gray T-shirt and black pants but was barefoot.

Police Chief Sutthirak Chuthong told The Daily Mail that hotel staff had tried to contact Wright after he failed to check out of his room as scheduled on March 13.

A search of his hotel room revealed “no signs of forced entry or other irregularities.”

However, the outlet reported that Chuthong explained that, “CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area. His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered.”

“We are still waiting for the autopsy results from Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine whether drugs were present in his system,” Chuthong added.

Authorities added that Wright is believed to have been dead for no more than two days before being discovered. They noted that the cause of death cannot be released until the official autopsy results are available.

“Everyone at TOWIE sends their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Jordan Wright at this very sad time,” a The Only Way Is Essex rep told Deadline.

Jordan Wright Recently Moved to Thailand, Calling It ‘Home’

Wright’s television career began in 2017 with his debut on MTV’s Ex on the Beach. The firefighter later appeared on ITV’s reality show The Only Way is Essex, which chronicles the lives of residents in Brentwood, Essex. He was allegedly fired from ITV amid claims he used sick leave from the London Fire Brigade to film the show.

According to Deadline, Wright also briefly dated Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

Wright later left reality TV to return to his job as a firefighter. According to his LinkedIn profile, he recently changed careers to become a financial investor and moved to Thailand to start a new life.

Wright’s social media posts from recent months painted a picture of a man embarking on a hopeful new chapter. In December, he shared an Instagram photo collection from Phuket, captioning it, “A very exciting year ahead 😊🇹🇭🇹🇭.”

Just last month, he confirmed his official move to Thailand. In his final post, he referred to his new country as “home.”