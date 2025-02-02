Reality TV Personality’s Father Died in DC Plane Crash: ‘Dance Moms’ Star Hannah Epstein’s Family Confirms News

As more details of the tragic Washington, DC plane crash continue to surface, the family of former Dance Moms: Miami Hannah Epstein revealed her father was among the victims.

Hannah’s father, Ian Epstein, was one of the flight attendants on ill-fated American Eagle Flight 5342, which collided with a Black Hawk helicopter as it was touching down at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 29. All 64 people onboard the American Eagle flight, as well as the three on the Black Hawk helicopter, perished after both aircraft crashed into the nearby Potomac River.

Hannah’s mother, Debi, confirmed her ex-husband’s death in a post on Facebook.

“It is with a very heavy heart and extreme sadness that myself along with our children Hannah Epstein and Joanna Epstein and his sister Robbie Epstein Bloom her husband Steven Bloom and nieces Andi and Dani inform you that Ian Epstein was one of the flight attendants on American Airlines Flight 5342 that collided last night when they were landing in DC,” Deb wrote.

“Please pray for Ian and our family as we travel to DC,” Debi added. “We will update when plans are made.”

Ian Epstein was 53 years old at the time of the crash.

‘Dance Moms’ Star Debi Epstein Says Her Ex-Husband Was Doing What He ‘Absolutely Loved’ Before DC Plane Crash

While speaking to the Charlotte Observer, Dance Moms star Debi Epstein opened up about her ex-husband, Ian. She pointed out that the late flight attendant was “great” at his job and “died doing what he absolutely loved.”

“He was always the jokester and just doing the announcements with the twist,” Debi explained. She also revealed that Ian’s death comes eight weeks before their daughter is supposed to get married. “It’s just a lot.”

Karolyn Szot, who was recently a passenger on one of Ian’s flights, took to Facebook to recall the flight attendant’s energy and thoughtfulness.

“We were flying with our son, and when he saw me carrying multiple bags, and Bruce who didn’t want to walk, he asked me if I drink wine,” she wrote. “He immediately brought me a glass of Sauvignon Blanc to my seat (on him) and told me to keep up the great work of being a mom. He was lovely.”

Szot also stated, “Ian then lightened up the whole flight by doing a comedic routine at the beginning of the flight that immediately made the whole plane lighter and more lively. At the end of the flight he brought Bruce his first pair of flight wings.”

Szot “instantly” recognized the flight attendant when she saw his face on the news as one of the victims. “Sometimes you just know a good person when you meet them,” she added. “I hope Ian inspired more people to love what they do and exude kindness to strangers that they come across. A great loss. Rest In Peace, Ian.”