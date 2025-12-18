Reality TV Personality Rushed to Hospital, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

A fan-favorite reality TV personality is recovering after being hospitalized for emergency surgery over the weekend.

Videos by Suggest

Amaya Espinal from Love Island USA was hospitalized in Los Angeles for severe abdominal pain, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the 26-year-old’s condition worsened rapidly, requiring emergency surgery earlier this week to treat her symptoms.

The season 7 winner of the reality TV show is still hospitalized in L.A. and under doctor supervision. She is in stable condition but is not expected to resume filming until the new year.

Reality TV personality Amaya Espinal at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, earlier this month. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel Los Cabos )

According to TMZ, Espinal has recently been filming Beyond the Villa, but was not on set when the medical emergency occurred. The cause of her condition is currently unclear.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared an Instagram photo of several flower bouquets, including a note from ITV America wishing her a “speedy recovery.”

Image via Instagram, Amaya Espinal

On Tuesday, she also shared a paid partnership post on Instagram before her Wednesday update.

Despite Emergency Surgery, Amaya Espinal’s Social Media Kept Rolling

The internet personality also took to Instagram on Monday to share glammed-up snapshots of herself.

In the photos, Espinal showed off her fiery new cherry red hair, first stunning in a little black dress and then setting pulses racing in a bikini while casually holding a basketball.

During the latest season of Love Island USA, Amaya won over fans with her bubbly personality and clever one-liners. After several failed attempts to find her perfect match, the New York native eventually coupled up with Casa Amor bombshell Bryan.

The couple was announced as the winners in the finale, securing the $100,000 grand prize.

Although their romance seemed promising on the show, Amaya and Bryan parted ways shortly after the season wrapped in August. Rumors of their split began circulating when fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, per The Sun.