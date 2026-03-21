reality-tv-co-stars-get-engaged-after-having-an-affair-together

After a very public cheating scandal, two reality TV stars have decided to get engaged, proving once again that the heart wants what it wants.

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Married at First Sight stars Madison and David announced their engagement by resharing congratulations on their Instagram Stories last weekend. On March 16, the couple also posted photos from their surprise St. Patrick’s Day-themed engagement party.

“The easiest yes of my life 😍,” Madison gushed on Instagram alongside several fun snaps. “Simply just over the moon from this weekend with a proposal and surprise engagement party with some of our closest friends and family.”

“I love you more than anything @chitown_shark, and I can’t wait to marry you! 💍❤️,” she added.

Fans of the reality TV couple were quick to congratulate the joyful engagement news in the comments section.

“The way y’all got together was wild AF, but I can’t help but love y’all together. It fits,” one top comment read. “I have been rooting for you both since MAFS and am so happy for you!!! The ring is beautiful, not to mention the both of you!!!” another fan added.

“Madison, OMG! The sheer joy on your face is a wonderful sight. You deserve your happily ever after, and I’m super excited for you both,” a third Married at First Sight fan chimed in.

How the Reality TV Co-Stars Found Love After Having an Affair Together in Front of Millions

Of course, this grand engagement comes after a not-so-secret cheating scandal.

In a tale they’ll surely tell their grandchildren, Madison and David first appeared on season 18 of Married at First Sight with their original partners, Allen and Michelle, before (...ahem) forming a connection of their own.

In a truly modern fairytale twist, fans were first clued into this blossoming romance when David accidentally sent a text meant for his soulmate to his then-wife, Michelle. The poetic message read, “You are so damn fine I just wanna eat U up.”

Really makes you think.

David later shed light on the scandal, explaining how their love story began. It “started off at the gym… as a complete friendship,” he said. “I was getting the communication, I was getting the attention, and just asking questions of who I was. So that, right there, meant a s— ton to me, to where, and probably started growing, after that.” Indeed, a tale as old as time.

On a previous episode, Madison set the stage for this epic romance, admitting she was no longer interested in her husband and had feelings for David instead. “I do like you, probably more than I should,” she confessed, adding she “just wanted to be honest with you, and I don’t think that I can probably continue in my marriage personally. I don’t think it’s fair to Allen, and I know that it’s messy, and I think that this could be something.”

And so, in a move that would make Shakespeare weep, Madison and David bravely ended their respective marriages to pursue their once-in-a-generation love.