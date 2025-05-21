Reality Star Murdered His Best Friend In Cold Blood, Where Is He Now?

Gigolos star Ash Armand had been sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison four years ago, per PEOPLE. The reality TV show star pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and mayhem after Herleen Dulai was beaten to death. Showtime ran this controversial show from 2011 to 2016, showcasing the lives of five male Las Vegas escorts.

Armand, born as Akshaya Kubiak, was one of these stars, but four years after the finale, he’d end up in prison. After Dulai’s death, Armand called the police to report that she was unconscious. It didn’t take long for officers to notice she was deceased, and they arrested him.

Despite claiming that he had “never hit a woman” in his life during a December 2021 hearing, the evidence was clear. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma and strangulation. On top of that, Armand claimed he “blacked out” after they both took psychedelic mushrooms.

Where Is Reality Star Ash Armand Now?

So, where is this reality TV star now, and why would Armand murder his supposed best friend? For starters, the 44-year-old actor and former escort is still serving his 20-year prison sentence. He has been staying in the Nevada Correctional Center since 2021.

Armand has been itching for some limelight still, as he wanted to do an interview for Sin City Gigolo. This documentary on Dulai’s murder wasn’t able to get an interview with Armand due to his imprisonment.

“He is definitely a strong presence throughout the series, which was very important,” said Director Barbara Shearer to TV Insider. “We were unable to interview him. That was more the prison call on that. We couldn’t get cameras in, so it was really tricky.”

More recently, Armand’s name has popped up due to the recent Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs court trials. Just this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Armand was allegedly one of the escorts who participated in “elaborate and produced sex performances” run by ‘Diddy.’

How Ash Armand Was Found Guilty Of Murdering Best Friend

Meanwhile, the reason behind Dulai’s death is still flooded with mystery. It’s just as confusing as their relationship. Some reports say she was a client of his, while others say otherwise. Some reports claimed the two started a business together, but they haven’t been proven.

Dulai died at 29 years old while working as a personal trainer. She had visited Armand’s house the night before her death. The two friends watched Avatar together while taking psychedelic mushrooms. Armand called 911 the following morning to report that Dulai had a heart attack.

On the call, he said he would “sound insane” and that “there was a struggle. I temporarily lost my mind.” Paramedics couldn’t find any evidence of a heart attack. There was definitive proof someone had beaten her, and her blood was scattered across the room.

The coroner’s office eventually ruled Dulai’s death a homicide. Armand eventually said that he attacked her after she attacked him first. The TV star finally pleaded guilty in September 2021.