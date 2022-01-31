Real Reason ‘What Not To Wear’ Was Canceled, And Was Tension Between Stacy And Clinton To Blame?

TLC has released a number of popular reality shows over the years, but What Not to Wear remained a fan favorite over the course of its 12 season run. The show ended it’s long run in 2013, leaving fans wondering what happened to Stacy London and Clinton Kelly and if reported behind-the-scenes tension between the two was the reason the show was canceled.

Why Was ‘What Not To Wear’ Canceled?

For 10 years, TLC staple What Not to Wear made over unsuspecting, fashion-challenged people while distilling information about how to easily, and cheaply, improve your style. It was helmed, of course, by fashion gurus Clinton Kelly and Stacy London, who seemed like the best of friends in front of the camera. Their friendship and camaraderie was so evident, in fact, that fans were surprised to learn that the two’s relationship was a lot more complicated than they let on.

Rumored Feud Between Clinton Kelly, Stacy London To Blame?

In his book I Hate Everyone, Except You, Kelly wrote, via Inquisitr, “I either adored her or despised her, and never anything in between.” He added, “We spent nearly sixty hours a week in captivity, rarely more than an arm’s length away from each other. There’s a part of me that will love Stacy London forever, and a part of me that would be just fine if I never saw her again for the rest of my life.”

In 2017, during an interview with the Austin American-Statesman, Kelly explained that he and London hadn’t spoken for years, adding, “It was funny in the beginning when we completed each other’s sentences. It got to be like, ‘OK, we need a break from each other.’” That same year, in November, social media noticed that London had not only unfollowed Kelly on Twitter, but had made the major move of blocking him.

A year later, however, she seemed to regret her actions, judging from this January 2018 Instagram post. In it, she wrote about blocking people online, writing in part, “It occurred to me that taking action like blocking people in order to feel some sense of control over other’s actions is a waste of my time,” adding, “I can’t stop people from the way they behave.”

The two seemed to have moved on from whatever bad blood there may have been between them, as well as their once seemingly close friendship, and it would appear that both are perfectly content with that decision. Whatever the current status of their relationship, we can rest assured that it wasn’t the reason What Not to Wear ended.

According to TLC executive Amy Winter, who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, the cancellation of the popular style show was simply a matter of timing. “After 10 incredible seasons, we felt that it was the right time to end the series,” she explained in a statement obtained by the outlet, adding, “Stacy and Clinton have also become two of the most sought after fashion experts and TV personalities in the industry. We’re so proud to have had the two of them along with [makeup artist] Carmindy and [hair stylist] Ted [Gibson] as the glam squad behind this fan-favorite show, and the final episodes will definitely be a celebration of this monumental run.” Now we’ve got an answer to our burning question!

