‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Heartbreaking Story of Losing Newborn Son Moments After Birth

A new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is sharing the tragic loss of one of her twin sons.

Speaking in a confessional on the Jan. 22 episode of RHOBH, Amanda Frances shared that her twin son, Zion, died in 2022.

“Three years ago, I had twins, Canaan and Zion, emergency C-section, middle of the night, born 11 weeks early,” the 40-year-old author and entrepreneur said.

The episode showed Frances telling her Bravo channel costars Dorit Kemsley, Rachel Zoe, Erika Jayne, and Sutton Stracke, “It was a hard pregnancy, and Zion, my son, didn’t make it. He died at 5 days old in the NICU.”

In a deeply somber confessional, she struggled through tears to recount the devastating moment: “Zion’s placenta was faulty, so he was having a hard time in the womb … Zion, unfortunately, died in my arms the first time I ever held him.”

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ personality Amanda Frances in 2024. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Frances also shared that Zion’s twin brother, Canaan, now 3, spent 68 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The Real Housewives personality and her fiancé, Eddie Tsivislavsky, reflected on the upcoming anniversary of Zion’s death, which falls just five days after Canaan’s birthday.

“That was a really weird day for me last year, so I don’t know how I’ll be this year,” she admitted to Tsivislavsky. “It snuck up on me last year,” Tsivislavsky recalled.

“Every year it’s the most joyful and sad week,” Frances added in a confessional. “I can’t think of everything Canaan overcame to become a 3-year-old without thinking of Zion not making it, it’s just all in the week.”

“He lives on in us,” Frances, who is known as the “Money Queen” on the Bravo show, added.

‘Real Housewives’ Star Amanda Frances Shared Son’s ‘Heavenly Birthday’ Over the Summer

The anniversary of Zion’s death coincided with Frances attending Zoe’s psychic dinner party. Only Kyle Richards initially knew. However, Frances later told the group after Kemsley confronted her about comments on her divorce from Paul “PK” Kemsley.

“Can I be really honest? Zion died three years ago today, and I’m barely holding on,” Frances said quietly to Kemsley and the group. “This is such a hard day for me. He died. My child died.”

After making this emotional disclosure, Frances chose to leave the dinner.

In a poignant Instagram post shared in July 2025, Frances marked the bittersweet milestone: “Happy 3rd Trucks Birthday to Canaan Cash. 🛻 Happy Heavenly Birthday to Zion Chase. 👼🏼”

The first slide of the carousel showed Frances and Tsivislavsky with Canaan and their daughter Delilah, posing by a truck-themed third birthday cake. Tsivislavsky also has two children, Shoshana and Liam, from a previous marriage.

“As I said on their shared birthday: This week holds so much for me — so much love, so much pain, so much beauty and joy, and yet, grief,” she added in the caption. “I am, undeniably, blessed. I am supremely grateful. And I am a mom who still grieves the baby who died in her arms. All of this is all true… all at once. ♥️ To our big birthday week…I thank God for all of it. 🤍.”