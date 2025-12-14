‘Real Housewives’ Couple Reportedly Separates

A Real Housewives of Salt Lake City couple with a 25-year age gap has reportedly split after nine years of marriage.

Videos by Suggest

A representative for Bronwyn Newport, 40, confirmed to PEOPLE that she has separated from her husband, Todd Bradley, 65.

“After thoughtful consideration, Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley have separated,” the rep told the outlet.”This was a mutual decision made with care and respect for one another,” Newport’s rep added. “They ask for privacy during this time.”

Rumors of their separation began circulating after the taping of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion show.

“Brownyn officially announced she was separating from Todd at the reunion,” an insider told Radar Online before Newport made it official. “This shouldn’t come as any surprise, though.”

The Latest Season of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Highlighted Issues the Couple Was Having

Season 6 of RHOSLC explores the highs and lows of the couple’s May-December marriage.

“The real truth is that my relationship is just as hard as everybody else’s in its own ways and has had its very low lows that were very hard for me,” Newport revealed in a confessional, per PEOPLE.

“This is a side of me that these ladies haven’t yet seen. I want them to understand that I bleed the same way that they all do,” she added. “I cry about things, and that side of me is there if they’re open to it.”

Bronwyn Newport and her husband, Todd Bradley. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW Margit David F/W 2019)

When asked about Bradley’s reaction to Newport finding out about his alleged infidelity, she said their marriage is complicated.

“He said it’s a fatal flaw of his,” she explained. “What’s good for him in business is that he’s never satisfied… And it is hard to turn that off. When you come home, you are always looking.”

Newport said she chose to move forward. Bradley apologized with a gift “that had five diamonds, and he made me five new promises to match each of the diamonds.”

“I adore Todd,” she added. “I live and breathe by what Todd says to me, and I think I mean as much to Todd as any person can mean to him. But I think Todd means more to me than I mean to him.”

Newport reportedly met Bryant in San Francisco while working in finance. They exchanged emails and married in two ceremonies in 2016.