Read Hoda Kotb’s Emotional Letter to ‘TODAY’ Staff Announcing Her Exit

Shortly after Hoda Kotb announced she was leaving NBC’s Today in early 2025, the emotional letter she wrote to the hit morning show’s staff was released to the public.

In the letter, which was obtained by Deadline, Kotb had nothing but praise for her co-workers of nearly three decades.

“They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show,” she wrote. “I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while – Am I truly ready? But, my sixtieth birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful YES, you are! I saw it all so clearly”

She went on to reflect on her widely successful career through the years. “My broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.”

“I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,” Kotb explained while on the air. “I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, ‘This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.’ And I thought it can’t get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on.”

Hoda Kotb Plans to Spend More Time With Her Daughters, But Will Remain an NBC Contributor

Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb stated that she was planning to spend more time with her daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 5 after leaving Today. She said the girls were part of her decision to depart from the morning show.

“Obviously I had my kiddos late in life,” Hoda pointed out. “And I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world.”

“It’s kind of a big deal for me,” Kotb added through tears. “I’ve been practicing so I wouldn’t cry, but anyway, I did.”

Although Kotb won’t be on Today on a regular basis, Libby Leist, executive vice president of Today and lifestyle, stated the morning show host will “remain part of the NBC/Today family” as a contributor.

“Hoda has been at NBC News for 26 years,” Leist shared. “And we have been lucky to call her a colleague, mentor, and friend.”

Hoda Kotb first joined NBC in 1998 as a correspondent on the Dateline newsmagazine. She was named the co-host of the 10 a.m. hour of Today in 2008 with Kathie Lee Gifford until 2019. Jenna Bush Hager took over hosting duties following Gifford’s departure.