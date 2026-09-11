R&B Singer Raz B’s 3-Month-Old Son Has Died

R&B singer Raz-B, best known as a member of the group B2K is mourning the death of his infant son. The singer, whose real name is De’Mario Thornton, and his wife, Mona Li Thornton, welcomed the baby in the spring.

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Thornton family publicist and spokesperson David Robinson confirmed the death to USA Today in a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Astro Monte Thornton, beloved son of Mona and De’Mario ‘Raz B’ Thornton of the R&B supergroup B2K,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy as they navigate this difficult time. They truly appreciate your love and support.”

The family isn’t revealing a cause of death.

The couple also share two-year-old son Versai Carter Thornton. They used the toddler’s Instagram account to announce the birth of their second child on May 23.

“Best week ever 🥹💙✨ We welcomed my new baby brother Astro into the family, and it already feels amazing being a big brother 🫶🏽👶🏽,” the caption read. “Even during such a special moment, my mom and dad still made sure to love on me and make me feel special ❤️ They took me to Bubble Planet and the UniverSoul Circus in ATL, and I had the BEST time 🎪🌎⭐️ Shoutout to my big sister/my best friend for always loving, teaching, and looking out for me… aka my other mother 😂❤️ So many beautiful memories this week 🙏🏽✨”

Just days before, Raz-B celebrated the impending arrival with family photos.

“I always wanted to take a real family picture with my own family… and finally, God made a way 🙏🏾❤️,” he wrote on Instagram. “Right now we’re at the hospital getting ready to welcome our newest addition, Astro 🚀👶🏾 another baby boy to the Thornton family.”

“Big congratulations to my beautiful wife for being so strong through this journey. Watching you become a mother again is one of the greatest blessings I could ever witness. The Thornton family continues to grow… and our legacy does too.”