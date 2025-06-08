R&B Legend Wayne Lewis Has Died

Wayne Lewis, co-founder and member of the iconic R&B band Atlantic Starr, has passed away at the age of 68.

Videos by Suggest

Atlantic Starr shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

“It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025,” the band wrote. “Please keep the family in your prayers and respect their privacy #waynelewis #restinpeace #flyhigh Sunrise 4/13/1957 Sunset 6/5/2025 #restinpeaceWayne.”

The cause of death remains undisclosed.

According to Rolling Stone, Lewis played a pivotal role in the success of Atlantic Starr, a New York-based band he co-founded in the mid-1970s alongside his brothers, David and Jonathan Lewis.

Atlantic Starr released their debut album in 1978 and quickly rose to fame with hits like “Silver Shadow” and “Secret Lovers.”

During the 1980s, Wayne and his brothers collaborated with renowned producers, including James Anthony Carmichael, known for his work with Lionel Richie and the Commodores. These partnerships helped the band craft a polished, radio-ready sound that defined their success.

The 1987 ballad “Always” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a popular wedding anthem for years.

Rest In Power 🕊️

⭐️Wayne Lewis

Of ⭐️@_AtlanticStarr_



R&B Soul Group with hits like “Always”, “Send For Me”, “When Love Calls”….



Tribute @soultrackscom https://t.co/0aSVf56qId pic.twitter.com/XuqlGHHdLh — ArtOnArtsBlog (@ArTallks) June 7, 2025

Lewis also co-wrote and performed on hits such as “Secret Lovers” (No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1985), “Touch a Four Leaf Clover,” and “Am I Dreaming,” helping to establish the group as one of the most successful R&B acts of the 1980s.

Fans Pay Tribute to R&B Legend Wayne Lewis

Fans expressed their grief in the comments section of Atlantic Starr’s Instagram post announcing the death of Wayne Lewis.

“I am truly saddened to learn of this!” one fan wrote before adding, “My condolences to the Lewis family, and all of his loved ones. It is an honor to be a fan, and his music will live on. May he rest peacefully.”

“We’re losing way too many of our legends. This is too much,” a second stunned fan wrote.

“Wow, I’m devastated,” a third fan added. “The smoothest brother to hold the mic, vocal talents in a league of his own. RIP, my brother, you’ll live on forever through your recordings and in the hearts of your fans.”