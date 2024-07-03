Ray J Has Shirtless Meltdown Outside of BET Awards, Says He’s Suicidal

The 24th annual BET Awards occurred in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30th. But the star-studded event of the summer did not come without controversy.

Singer turned reality star, Ray J was at the center of the event’s drama. Ray J confronted Zeus Network founder and CEO Lemuel Plummer on the red carpet. And while it is unclear what led to the confrontation, it is clear that it was heated.

Ray J Feeling ‘Suicidal’ After BET Awards Altercation

Following the incident, the “One Wish,” artist expressed that he is feeling suicidal in the aftermath.

“To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But money is evil and people are bad and I can’t take it anymore!” he said in a recent Instagram story.

“This s*** that is happening is mind-blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality,” he added.

“These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality / confused about this whole life! — The s*** that happened tonight to me at the awards today was hurtful.”

Reality Star Gets Candid About Diddy

Bad Boy Founder Sean “Diddy” Combs came under fire last month. CNN released a shocking video of Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend and label artist, Cassie Ventura. In the video, Combs is seen chasing Ventura down the corridor of a hotel. He also dragged her by her hair and repeatedly punched and kicked her.

Combs received backlash from a myriad of people in light of the video being released. One of those people was famed artist/reality star Ray J. He suggested physical violence against Combs during a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe.

“1,000 lashes. From everybody that you’ve slain and hurt. 1,000 lashes publicly,” he said to Sharpe.

Ray J also added that despite having a tight-knit relationship with Diddy in the past, he doesn’t see them ever being on speaking terms again.

“I can forgive from afar but, like, I’m not saying what’s up to Puff like that ever again,” he added.

“It’s not cool like that. So shouldn’t it be like that with every other n***a that has even remotely played around with that kind of situation? And been involved with even the smallest amount, right?”