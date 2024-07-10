rashida-jones-opens-up-on-her-1993-argument-with-tupac-shakur

The late Tupac Shakur is considered one of the greatest rap artists of all time. But the reputation that he built as an artist had a lot to do with the controversy that surrounded him.

Rashida Jones can tell you all about that. In 1993, Shakur aimed at Rashida’s father, Quincy Jones, in the famed publication, The Source. Tupac took exception to the fact that Quincy, a black man, had children with a white woman.

Rashida Jones Recalls Confrontation With Tupac Shakur

Rashida says that she was “furious,” with the rapper at the time. But as time has passed she has learned to take his comments with a grain of salt.

“I kind of understand the nuance more now that I’m older. It just felt like a completely unwarranted attack,” she said. “My dad doesn’t work for the government. He’s a music producer. How he chooses to live his life and who he loves is just his own business, and I’ve always felt that way.”

She also says that the situation resolved itself before Shakur’s untimely death in 1996

“It resolved itself really nicely, because when I met him, he immediately apologized to me, immediately apologized to my dad,” she said. “We sat down and had a really good conversation about it, and then he was family.”

Shakur’s Estate ‘Dismayed’ Over Drake Song

Earlier this summer Drake dropped a diss track entitled “Taylor Made.” It featured A.I.-generated verses from legendary West Coast rappers Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur.

The A.I.-generated verses from Snoop and Tupac were an obvious shot at rap star Kendrick Lamar, who Drake had been feuding with. They are two California icons that Kendrick had referenced as his inspiration several times. However, not everyone found humor in Drake’s song, which has since been deleted from YouTube. Tupac’s estate said that they were ‘dismayed’ by the track.

“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” the statement reads. “Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.”