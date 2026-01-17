rapper-with-several-major-hits-released-from-prison-early

Rapper Fetty Wap, best known for his 2015 hit “Trap Queen,” has been released early from federal prison.

He was released almost three years after being found guilty of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, per CNN.

The rapper, legally named Willie Junior Maxwell II, was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by a New York court in May 2023.

A spokesperson for the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) confirmed to CNN that the “679” rapper was moved from a federal prison in Sandstone, Minnesota, on Jan. 14.

The 34-year-old was transferred on January 7, 2026, from FCI Sandstone to community confinement managed by the BOP’s Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management Office, the spokesperson said.

Fetty Wap is now under home confinement, his publicist confirmed to CNN on Friday. According to law enforcement, he is expected to be released on November 8 later this year.

“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me,” the rapper told CNN.

“Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves,” the rapper continued in a statement to the outlet.

“I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most,” the statement added.

Rapper Fetty Wap ‘Gained a Deeper Clarity’ While in Prison

Fetty Wap’s publicist, Abesi Manyando, told CNN he is “in good spirits” and focused on his family, fatherhood, music, and contributing to his community. She added, “During his incarceration, he gained a deeper clarity around how intentional he wants to be about creating pathways for long-term success — especially for at-risk youth.”

Fetty Wap was arrested in New York City in October 2021 on a drug trafficking conspiracy charge. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $500,000 bond while awaiting trial.

In August 2022, his bond was revoked after prosecutors accused him of violating release conditions. He allegedly displayed a firearm and made death threats during a FaceTime call.

Later that month, Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.