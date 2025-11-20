rapper-released-from-prison-after-16-years

Harlem rapper Max B has been officially released from prison after serving 16 years.

According to TMZ, Max B was initially sentenced to 75 years in 2009 for his alleged involvement in a New Jersey robbery that turned deadly. His conviction was eventually overturned. In 2016, he made a plea deal by pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter. The deal reduced his sentence to only 16 years.

The rapper confirmed that he was being released from prison while on The Joe Budden podcast earlier this year. “We got a date!” he declared. “November 9, 2025, baby!”

Fellow rapper, longtime friend, and collaborator, French Montana, further confirmed the news over the weekend, writing in a social media post, “CAN’T MAKE THIS UP ! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY ! HAMDULILLAH [open hands emoji]

WALKED IT DOWN ! NO MORE FREE YOU.”

Max B has been a key figure in the hip-hop/rap music world. Among those influenced by his work are Cardi B, Future, Wiz Khalifa and A$AP Yams.

“As soon as I feel that September NY breeze, I start playin Max B and Mary J. Blige,” Cardi B once wrote on social media. “It’s like my pumpkin spice to my playlist.”

In a 2022 interview with GQ, French Montana also praised Max B. “Max and Chinx’s style represent [where] the game [is now],” he said. “Their legacies will carry. A lot of people owe Max: He used to rap over Christina Aguilera samples! [He really popularized] the melding of singing and rapping. People owe Max.”

The Rapper Talks About Life After Prison

While speaking with TMZ, Max B opened up about life after his release from prison

The rapper was spotted celebrating his prison release alongside French Montana and his fiancée. He also told the media outlet that he celebrated with some celebrities that he refused to name.

Along with the prison departure, Max B also announced he has a music project ready, reportedly called either The Purge or Public Domain 7: The First Purge. The rapper will release the project on Black Friday.