rapper-juelz-santana-involved-in-car-crash

Juelz Santana’s car may have taken a hit, but his social media game is still going strong, as he shared photos of his injuries with fans.

On Jan. 12, the “There It Go (The Whistle Song)” rapper (real name LaRon Louis James Sr.) posted a photo to his Instagram Story showing a few shiny scrapes on his nose and cheek. The 43-year-old wrote “car crash” over the image, adding several raised-hand and prayer emojis.

The Diplomats rapper didn’t provide further details. However, the accompanying emojis seemed to reassure fans that he was okay and to ask for their prayers.

Fans Roast Rapper Juelz Santana Following Car Crash Aftermath Selfie

While many fans flooded the rapper with prayers, others couldn’t help but roast the hip-hop veteran for serving up a questionable open wound selfie that was perhaps a little too much information.

“Grown ssa man too old for this,” one top comment read on The Shade Room’s re-post of the image in question. “I hate what social media has become. Why do we need to see this smh,” another onlooker wrote. “Perfect time for a selfie?” a third Instagram user joked.

“We woulda believed you without the pic,” yet another onlooker suggested.

While the rapper didn’t share many details surrounding the incident beyond his gnarly facial wounds, there might be a bit of context floating around…

As Hot97 reported, hours before Santana posted the aftermath of his accident, viral clips showed the Dipset rapper may have been living it up at a New York City strip club with Future, Jim Jones, Lil Baby, and Baby Swag.

Regardless, here’s hoping Santana has a speedy recovery. And maybe a social media manager who can veto any future “battle wound” posts.