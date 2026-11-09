Rapper Denies Drug Overdose Report, Blames Hospitalization on ‘Drug-Induced Psychosis’

Days after being hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose, Island Boys rapper Flyysoulja is setting the record straight about what happened.

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The rapper, whose real name is Alex Venegas, spoke with TMZ about his hospitalization. He told the outlet that he actually experienced a drug-induced psychosis.

Doctors clarified the diagnosis after he was in the hospital, he said. They explained that he suffered a psychotic episode induced by sleep deprivation and drug use. According to the rapper, no Narcan was used during his medical emergency.

Medical professionals caught the psychotic break as soon as it began, Flyysoulja explained. And as a result, they were able to help him quickly.

He says he’s now taking psychiatric medication, which is keeping him clean and sober. And even though he’s in therapy and generally feeling better, he has no plans to go to rehab.

Flyysoulja also said that he’s not letting his recent issues slow down his career progress. He’s back to making music and is filming a music video as a part of a big upcoming project.

The rapper was hospitalized on Oct. 29 after taking a combination of cocaine, benzodiazepines and Percocet.

He had said he’d been sober, but then a celebration after getting a new car and condo went awry, causing him to take drugs again.