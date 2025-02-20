radio-tv-personality-philip-brady-dies-just-days-after-retirement

Renowned broadcasting icon Philip Brady has passed away, barely a week after concluding his illustrious, decades-long career.

Videos by Suggest

The Australian radio star died in Melbourne earlier this month at the age of 85, following a private battle with cancer, according to The Nightly.

The veteran host passed away just a week after announcing his retirement from 3AW talkback radio. Diagnosed with terminal cancer on December 5, Brady stepped down from his role exactly two months later.

Simon Owens, Brady’s former co-host on 3AW, confirmed his passing and honored him with a heartfelt tribute.

“The most important thing he taught me about entertaining was it didn’t matter if you were orchestrating the joke, or being the butt of it. It was rewarding to just be a part of it,'” Owens said, per The Daily Mail.

Sad news with the passing of Philip Brady OAM…



67 years in show business, Philip entertained generations – from television’s early days on Nine, to Nightline with Bruce Mansfield at 3AW…



Philip always went the extra mile to help those in need.



What a phenomenal life lived! pic.twitter.com/6u4QEsJOeZ — Peter Hitchener (@phitchener9) February 10, 2025

“He lived an extraordinary life,” Owens continued. “These last few weeks have been tough. Philip loved his audience so much, he didn’t want to share how sick he was.”

“He said, ‘I’m not there to make people cry, and I don’t want their pity. It’s their laughter I’m here for. They can cry when I’m gone.'”

Philip Brady’s Prolific Broadcasting Career

Brady began his career at Channel Nine in 1958 as a booth announcer. He was soon invited to join the ensemble of comedy legend Graham Kennedy, where he collaborated closely with another entertainment icon, Bert Newton.

During the 1960s and 1970s, he became a prominent host of numerous game shows, including Concentration, Everybody’s Talking, Moneymakers, Junior Moneymakers, Casino Ten, Get the Message, and Password.

Brady began his journey with 3AW in the 1970s, earning the title of the “weekend music man.” He made his return to the station on December 23, 1990, co-hosting the beloved program Remember When alongside Bruce Mansfield.

The following year, the duo took the reins of the weekend show, Nightline, solidifying their place as iconic figures in radio history. Brady helmed the program until it concluded in 2019.

In 2018, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his significant contributions to the broadcast media industry.