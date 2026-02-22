R. Kelly Facing New Investigation While Behind Bars

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is at the center of a fresh federal prison investigation that has placed him in isolation.

Kelly is serving a lengthy federal prison sentence, including a 30-year term for racketeering and sex trafficking, at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner. Officials say he was moved into the facility’s Special Housing Unit, a form of isolation, after they discovered he possessed the personal phone number of a retired prison official.

Kelly’s attorney, Beau Brindley, told PEOPLE that the singer obtained the number legitimately. Apparently, it was part of a prison-run mentorship program that was overseen by the now-retired official.

Bridley said, “He’s involved in a mentor program, and because of that, he has a relationship with the prison official. That official retired and left the phone number for Mr. Kelly, and then, as a result of that, now Mr. Kelly’s locked up in special housing, for what they call an investigation.”

“His only reason for having the phone number or contact with that prison official is because he was involved in a mentor program at the jail.”

R. Kelly Found With Phone Number After A Cell Sweep

Authorities found R. Kelly in the possession of the retired officer’s phone number after searching his cell.

His cellmate was found with a contraband mobile phone, which triggered a search of their shared cell. During that search, officials reportedly discovered Kelly’s notebook containing the retired official’s number, prompting the ongoing inquiry.

Prison authorities have not outlined specific allegations against Kelly. But the discovery of the contact information appears to be at the heart of the investigation. The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the specific circumstances surrounding the probe, citing “privacy, safety, and security reasons.” The agency reiterated that preferential treatment for any inmate is prohibited and could carry disciplinary or legal consequences.

Brindley has described Kelly’s confinement in isolation as “devastating.” He noted that the singer has limited access to the outside world and restricted commissary privileges. It is unclear how long the investigation or Kelly’s placement in isolation will last.