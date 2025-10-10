Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill’ Movies Returning to Theaters — With a Twist

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill movies are slashing their way back into theaters later this year, but with a twist sharp enough to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Videos by Suggest

Deadline reports that Lionsgate will release Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, Tarantino’s original two-volume revenge epic, as a single film on December 5.

The Whole Bloody Affair combines the two films, removing the cliffhanger from Vol. 1 and the recap from Vol. 2. This new theatrical version will also feature a never-before-seen animated sequence lasting seven and a half minutes. Select screenings will be presented in 70mm and 35mm formats.

Tarantino has talked about a version with extra animated footage for years, mentioning it as far back as San Diego Comic-Con in 2014, according to Deadline.

Quentin Tarantino, alongside ‘Kill Bill’ star Uma Thurman, in 2003. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I wrote and directed it as one movie — and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie. The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!” Tarantino said of the project.

Uma Thurman Co-created ‘Kill Bill’s Main Character Alongside Tarantino

In the Kill Bill movies, Uma Thurman plays The Bride. After her former boss and lover, Bill, ambushed her wedding rehearsal—shooting her in the head and stealing her unborn child—she is left for dead. To get her revenge, she first hunts down the four remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. Of course, this leads to a final confrontation with Bill.

Together, the Kill Bill films earned $333 million at the worldwide box office.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair also stars Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks, and David Carradine as “Bill.” Lawrence Bender produced the film, which Tarantino wrote and directed. The character of The Bride was co-created by Tarantino and Uma Thurman (credited as Q&U).

Catch Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair in select theaters on December 5.